Uniontown
Mark Allen Herring, 65, of Uniontown passed on Friday March 6, 2020. Born May 10, 1954 in Oakland, MD, son of William F. Herring of Confluence, PA and the late Mona B. (Summerfield) Herring; Special Friend of Virginia Kitzmiller; Father of Shaun Allen (Danielle Marie) Herring of Chesapeake, VA, and the late Marsha Herring; grandfather of Kahleb Scott and Kyler Madison Herring; brother of Connie (Ron) Conway of Port Orange, Fl, and the late William E. Herring; Uncle of Danni (Jeff) Conn of Confluence, PA and Great Uncle of Madi Conn of Tucson, AZ. Mark was a Cement Truck Operator at Stone and Company. A special thank you to the Hillman Cancer Center and his Nurse Megan and to the UPMC Hospice and his Nurse Diane Humbert for the care given to him. Services are Private. Announcement by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME of Uniontown. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneral home.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.