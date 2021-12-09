Uniontown
Mark Allen Lovey Sr., 68, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, December 6, 2021.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 9, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 10, in the Abundant Life Church, 1239 Brownfield Road, Uniontown, with Pastor Mark Scott officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
Uniontown Fire Department will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
