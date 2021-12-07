Uniontown
Mark Allen Lovey Sr., 64, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Monday, December 6, 2021. He was born August 15, 1953, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Paul Orland Lovey and Omeda Jane Goodwin Lovey.
Mark retired from the Uniontown Fire Department with the rank of Captain.
He was a member of the Abundant Life Church, the Union Hose Company, and the Tuesday night Bible study.
Mark was a member of the Apollo 11 Softball Team for many years, enjoyed bowling at Mt. Vernon Bowling, and belonged to the Uniontown Golf League.
He was the greatest husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his loving wife, Cheryl Lynn Miller Lovey; daughter, Kristy Lynn Alexander (John) of Uniontown; son, Mark Allen Lovey, Jr. of Smock; grandchildren, Nicholas, Lena, Aydin and Brendon; and a brother, Paul Orland Lovey, Jr. (Debbie) of Uniontown.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
