We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather and uncle, Mark Allen Teets, of Stone Park, Ill., formerly of Shoaf, Saturday, December 18, 2021, his home in Stone Park.
Mark is survived by his wife of 46 years, Loretta Smith Teets; his sister, Donna Teets Arbogast and husband Joseph; his three children, son Eric and wife Denise Teets, and daughters Stacy and Sonya Teets; five grandchildren, Mark and wife Anna Teets, Kaila, Sarah and Eric Teets Jr., Allie LaRose; and three great-grandchildren, Marissa and Helena Johnson, Aaliyah Augsburger; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Allen "Dick" and Drusilla Cassie Kelley Teets; and his brother, John Kevin Teets.
Mark was a 1975 graduate of Fairchance Georges High School. He retired from KRC Logistics as a truck driver and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union for 25 years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 15, in the Polish Club, 229 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with services officiated by the Reverend Charles O'Brien. Lunch will follow. Mark's ashes will be interred at Little White Rock Cemetery, 265 Mountain Road, Uniontown.
