formerly of Uniontown
Mark Anthony Foriska passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at the age of 46 in San Antonio, Texas.
Mark was born August 20, 1976, to Martin P. and Donna Wooten Foriska, in Uniontown.
To cherish his memory and carry his legacy, he leaves behind the love of his life, Holly Wegmann Foriska; children, Madison Ayala Foriska and Mark Anthony, Jr.; brother, Marty Foriska (Janice) and their son, Noah Foriska of High Point, N.C.; his beloved dog, Ace; and numerous extended family members and a host of friends.
He was a devoted father first and foremost. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. He went out of his way to make celebrations and moments memorable.
Mark was a loving husband who cherished his wife. He was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. He found great purpose sharing successes, joys, and challenges with those around him. Mark was authentically and wholeheartedly there for those in his life. He was a charismatic person who was full of life and truly had the greatest laugh. His sense of humor and love for pranks was unmatched. He was the life of the party and made everyone smile around him.
Mark served in the United States Navy as a Corpsman for 20 years and continued to serve his brothers and sisters at Wounded Warrior Project.
He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, a good glass of bourbon, cooking and had a passion for hunting. He took every opportunity to hunt and has quite the collection of his achievements displayed in his home. He was always willing to share the video of his most prized trophy hunt, a Red Stag.
A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced separately.
