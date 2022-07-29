Brownsville
Mark Anthony Johnson, 65, of Brownsville, formerly of Daisytown, died unexpectedly in Jefferson Hospital Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
He was born Monday, February 4, 1957, in Charleroi, a son of the late Charles O. Johnson, Sr. and Betty Ann Golmitz Johnson.
He was a member of the California Hill Gun Club, and the Brownsville Eagles. Mark was an avid golfer and he loved to play softball.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Charles O. “Chucky” Johnson, Jr., and his sister, Linda Sloan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 31 years, Belinda Carney Johnson; children, Jennifer Ferrari, Sandy Ferrari, Christy Young, Brittany Johnson, Sierra Carey, Dakota Helmick, and Shane Dean. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amanda, Tiffany, Bobby, Breelynn, Jennessa, Ashley, Kayli, Cody, Tylyn; 27 great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30 in the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31 in the funeral home with Fr. Arnel Tadeo officiating.
Interment will follow be private and at the convenience of his family.
