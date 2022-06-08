Farmington
Mark Anthony “Markie” Lohr, 42 of Farmington, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at home.
He was born July 14, 1979 in Uniontown. He is the son of William “Guido” Mark Lohr and Peggy S. Silbaugh Lohr.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Zachary Lohr; numerous aunts and uncles; and special friends, Robin and Joe Script of Farmington, Melissa and son of Uniontown; and many many friends.
Mark graduated from LBI with an Associate’s degree in Information Technology with a concentration in Network Administration and computer software administration, and was a member at the Wharton Township Hunting and Fishing Club.
Friends will be received at the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday June 9, 2022 and until 11 a.m., the time of the service on Friday June 10, 2022, with Pastor Steve Davis officiating.
Interment will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crawford Funeral Home P.O. Box 28 Farmington, PA.
