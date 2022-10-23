formerly of Vesta 7
Mark Anthony Sibula, 56, passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. He was born July, 27th, 1966, in Vesta 7.
He was predeceased by his parents, Heffin and Martha Sibula.
Mark is survived by a brother, Steve Sibula of Brownsville; and two sisters, Stephanie Sibula of Vesta 7, and Toni Staley of Brownsville.
Mark was cremated by Science Core in Folton.
A memorial service for Mark will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Paci’s Restaurant in Malden.
