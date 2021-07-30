Mark Cleopharis Eilam

formerly of Uniontown
Mark "Marty" Cleopharis Eilam, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 25, in Pittsburgh.
Mark was born to the late Cora Sue Eilam Ward and the late Cleopharis Eilam.
Mark graduated from Laurel Highlands High School in 1974 where he was a member of the football team. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was also a member of the Uniontown Police Department.
He is survived by his brother, Bryan; sister-in-law, Hollye; nieces, Olivia and Amelia Eilam of Morgantown; niece, Tasha Jordan of St. Louis, Mo.; love of his life of 14 years, Bobbi Coup; Bobbi's son, Steven; and daughter-in-law, Whitney; their children, Kenley and Laurel Coup of Morgantown; Bobbi's daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law, Jeremy Hardy of Kamas, Utah; uncles, Jack, Floyd and Gilbert Eilam; and many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Terry, Courtney and Darren Eilam; and a special aunt, Dolores Allen.
Viewing will be held in New Beginning Full Gospel Church located at 74 South Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 1, and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 2.
To send condolences and floral tributes, visit www.lantzfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
