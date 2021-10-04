Dunbar
Mark D. Garletts, 54 of Dunbar died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Westmoreland Regional Hospital. He was born on January 6, 1967 in Connellsville.
He is a beloved son of Wilbert R. "Web" Garletts and Ivy P. "Pudge" Bowser Garletts of Dunbar, and son-in-law of Peggy Newcomer-Bubash of Lemont Furnace.
Mark was co-owner of Garletts Excavating, a well known family operated business for more than 30 years. He was a devoted family man and friend to many, who loved spending time sitting on the patio, manning the grill, and making everyone laugh, no invitation was necessary. He made everyone's day a better and brighter one.
Mark enjoyed attending the Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball games with his family, but was happiest at the beach, especially in Cancun where he and his wife snorkeled and swam with dolphins.
In addition to his parents and mother-in-law, he will deeply missed by his wife Joann Newcomer Garletts, whom he met 39 years ago, and wed four years later; their children, Mark D. "Markie" Garletts, Jr. of Marietta, Ga., Brandon M. "B.B." Garletts of Dunbar, and Sara A. Garletts of Monroeville; three brothers, Rick Garletts and wife Kathy, Wilbert "Jake" Garletts and wife Coriena, and Steve Garletts and wife Rhonda, all of Dunbar; many brothers and sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews who lovingly knew him as "Uncle Mark"; many aunts, uncles and cousins who were very close to him; special cousins and best friends, Bud and Paula Hall of Yauger Hollow and countless friends. Mark greatly missed his cat "Callie"
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME. INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 also from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, when Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
