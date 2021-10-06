Dunbar
Mark D. Garletts, 54 of Dunbar died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Westmoreland Regional Hospital.
Friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME. INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5 also from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, when Funeral Services will be held in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
