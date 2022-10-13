Uniontown
Mark D. Whoolery, 62, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly in UPMC East Hospital, Monroeville, on Monday, October 10, 2022.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles E. Whoolery and Alverta Kisner Whoolery; his previous wife, Lois Whoolery; his daughter, Nicole Whoolery; and his sister, Sherry Karas.
Surviving is his daughter, Shelly Coddington and husband, Wayne Coddington; stepchildren, Krisa Walls and family, and Andrew Adams and family; his grandchildren, Bently Yocabet and Austin Coddington; his brother, Charles Whoolery and wife, Cindy Whoolery; and other loving family members.
Mark was the former owner / operator of Whoolery Bus Lines and had a passion for truck driving all of his life.
The family will receive friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. The Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, with Pastor Wayne Whoolery officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Mark D. Whoolery Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
