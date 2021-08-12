Uniontown
Mark Doorley, 74, of Uniontown, passed away at Uniontown Hospital, Monday, August 9, 2021, of respiratory complications.
Mark is survived by two brothers, John Doorley and wife Carole and Joseph Doorley and wife Mary Ann; four sisters, Sister Mary Margaret Doorley of the Sisters of St Joseph, Alice Yezbak and husband Charles Jr., Jean Davis and husband Samuel and Joan Kipila and her late husband Donald. As well, he is mourned by numerous in-laws, nephews, nieces and other members of this large, extended family.
Mark was a graduate of St. John High School and, as he sometimes joked, “of J&L and the U.S.A. Academy”. He lived most of his life in Uniontown, except for two years working at the J&L mill on the South Side of Pittsburgh, and two years in the United States Army, which included tours in the Vietnam War Zone at Camp Eagle. He returned home a disabled veteran. “Mark struggled for years after the war,” older brother John said, “until he joined the Disabled Veterans of Fayette County, Post 58. There, he found purpose and, most important, a large cadre of friends”.
For more than 40 years, he was an active member of the DAV, serving as chaplain of Post 58. Sister Mary Margaret, his guardian, introduced Mark to the DAV, encouraging him every step of that journey. “After the war,” she said, “Mark was isolated. Over time, thanks to the persistence and unconditional love of his DAV brothers and families, he returned to society.”
The Doorley siblings, and especially Mark, always acknowledged Sister Mary Margaret’s role as an involved, supportive, loving and “very special person”.
In addition to his work with the DAV, Mark was an active supporter of programs to advance St. John The Evangelist Elementary School.
Joan Kipila, who helped care for Mark over the years, said: “We especially want to say to all those who were so good to our brother, Mark, that our family thanks you from the bottom of our hearts. He loved you, as he loved our country.”
Friends will be received in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 12, and until 9:15 a.m. Friday, August 13, when prayers of transfer will be said.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown.
The family asks that all who go to the funeral home or church wear masks because of surging cases of COVID-19.
A Parish Vigil Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 12, in the funeral home.
The Fayette Chapter #58 of Disabled Veterans will hold a service honoring Mark at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, where military honors will be accorded by the Fort Mason American Legion Post 423 and the Faith Gray McArdle Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584.
A memorial service and celebration of Mark’s life for all his friends and family will be held at a later, safer date, which the family will announce in advance.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
