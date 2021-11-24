Monarch
Mark E. Henderson, 64, of Monarch, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, in UPMC Mercy Medical Center, Pittsburgh. He was born in Braddock, the son of the late Melvin Henderson and Dorothy Shuckhart Henderson.
Mark was a 1977 graduate of Connellsville High School. He worked for Sylvan Heights Cemetery before his retirement. Mark was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3293, Monarch Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and Steelers Fan.
Left to cherish Mark’s life are his two daughters, Amanda Henderson of Connellsville, and Ashley Henderson of Dunbar; four grandchildren, Serenity, Trinity, Michael and Aurora; two brothers, Barry Henderson of Connellsville, and Daniel Henderson; a sister, Donna Henderson of Dunbar; two special nephews, Brandon and Josh and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be announced at a later time.
Donations may be made in Mark’s memory to the Ferguson Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.