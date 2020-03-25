Uniontown
Mark E. Kusniar, 56, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born December 27, 1963, in Uniontown, a son of Lorene G. Friend Kusniar of Hopwood and the late William J. Kusniar. In addition to his father, Mark is preceded in death by two brothers, Randall Kusniar and William Kusniar.
Mark was a 1982 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was previously employed by the Laborers' International Union of North America Local 286 before his early retirement. Prior, Mark was co-owner of Kusniar's Tavern. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Mark achieved the highest rank in Boy Scouts by becoming an Eagle Scout Award recipient at St. Mary's Troop 620. He enjoyed working outdoors, helping others, and most of all, spending time with his beloved wife, children, and faithful companion, Baylee.
Mark was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed. Left to cherish Mark's memory, in addition to his mother, are his loving wife of 28 years, Rebecca Strcula Kusniar; his adoring children, Brittany Kusniar Jellison and husband D.J. of Winston-Salem, N.C., Brett Kusniar and Brooke Kusniar both of Uniontown; Mark's brother and sister, Terrance Kusniar and wife Holly, and Paula Kusniar, both of Hopwood; nephews Matthew Kusniar, Cody McClelland, William Kusniar and Simon Kusniar; and many extended family members.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Visitation will continue in the funeral home 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, followed by a Private Funeral Mass celebrating Mark's memory at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, followed by private interment at Mount Saint Macrina Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook Page. A Celebration of Mark's life will be given by his family at a later date.
