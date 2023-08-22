Cathedral City, Calif., formerly of Connellsville
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 9:23 AM
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 9:02 am
Mark E. Purnell, 64, of Cathedral City, Calif., formerly of Connellsville, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, in California.
He was born November 22, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of the late Eugene and Doris Filburn Purnell.
Mark was a graduate of Geibel High School and he attended St. Pius X Seminary in Kentucky, and St. Vincent Seminary in Latrobe. He was an ordained priest for the Diocese of Greensburg for many years, serving various parishes in the diocese.
Mark greatly enjoyed his dogs, walking and his many friends.
He is survived by his siblings, Cathy Purnell of Uniontown, Karen Purnell of Uniontown and John Purnell of Brownsville; two nieces, Hope Purnell of Connellsville and Elizabeth Purnell of Uniontown; his friend, James Schrieber; and numerous cousins and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date, place and time. Final resting place for Mark will be with his parents in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit brooksfuneralhomes.com
