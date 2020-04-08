Formerly of Uniontown
Mark Edward Conway, 61, passed away suddenly, at home, Monday, April 6, 2020. He was born June 11, 1958, in Abilene, Texas, and grew up in Uniontown, a son of Hellen Acherman Conway Rutter and the late Ray M. Conway.
Mark attended Uniontown High School. He lived in Partlow, Va., where he was an owner of Summit Foundations.
Mark loved the outdoors, the mountains, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his grandson, Ayden, riding a quad. He especially loved his mom's cherry pies.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Angelina Miller Conway of 35 years; children Brianne Mayercsik (Justin) of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Caitlin and Kelsey Conway of Gibbon Glade; grandchildren Mackenzie, and Madilyn Mayercsik and Ayden Conway. Also surviving are his sister, Gayle and husband Phil Mahoney of Gibbon Glade; multiple nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Carolyn Miller of Fairfax, Va.; sister-in-law Francesca Comings (Dave) of Spotsylvania, Va.; brother-in-laws Dino Miller (Deana) of Canton, Ga., and Kenneth Jones of Pflugerville, Texas.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
