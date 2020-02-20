Hopwood
Mark Edward Maust, 60, of Hopwood, went to be with his Lord Sunday, February 16, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 20, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastors Michael Lyons and John Broadwater officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.