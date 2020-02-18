Hopwood
Mark Edward Maust, 60, of Hopwood, went to be with his Lord Sunday, February 16, 2020. He passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. Mark was born November 3, 1959, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Carolyn Mae Oldland Maust and Robert Marion Maust; a son, Christopher Maust; two brothers, Brian Scott Maust and Keith Robert Maust; and his father-in-law, Michael Lane.
Mark was a press operator for Ohiopyle Prints and a licensed practical nurse. He was a loving husband and brother, who enjoyed hiking and the great outdoors. His family was amazed by the courage he displayed in his battle with cancer.
Surviving are his wife, Tammy Lane Maust; special friend Selina Arshen; two loving sisters, Pamela Marshall and fianc Charles Robowski, and Maureen R. Gibbs and fianc Arron Angelo, all of Fairchance; mother-in-law Marie Lane; brother-in-law Joseph Lane and wife Pamela; sister-in-law Crystal Gardner and fianc Danny Boyle; nieces Megan Briana Maust Bargas and husband Adam of Colorado, Ciara Gardner and Cabrina Gardner; five nephews, Brandon Scott of Republic, Dylan, Garrison and Brandon Lane, and Travis Gardner; and his eight fur babies, Chessie, Snow Bell, Dixie Belle, Pixie, Pumpkin, Cinnamon, Tabby and Little Buttons.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, and until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, February 20, in SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, with Pastors Michael Lyons and John Broadwater officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
