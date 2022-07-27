Perryopolis
Mark Gira, 64, of Perryopolis, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born April 7, 1958, in North Charleroi, he was a son of the late John S. Gira Jr., and Elizabeth Hesson Gira, who survives and resides in Belle Vernon.
A resident of Perryopolis for the past 35 years, Mr. Gira was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church and was retired from Fretz Transfer, Belle Vernon.
Mark enjoyed doing landscape paintings for his granddaughters, playing the drums and playing cornhole.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica and William Manning of Georgetown, Ky., Jennifer and Alan Brandt of Perryopolis; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Hollie Gira of Bossier City, La.; seven granddaughters, Bryn, Leighton, Rasey and Everly Manning, Elsie Brandt, Vera Duncan, Teagan Gira; brother and sister-in-law, John S. and Mary Gira III of Belle Vernon; and sister, Lisa Malley of Munhall.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca E. Manack Gira (October 30, 2020).
Funeral services are private for the family.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
