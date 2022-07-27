North Charleroi
Mark Jared Rock, 38, of North Charleroi, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Jefferson Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Born August 11, 1983, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Mark A. and Elizabeth Ann Lerda Rock of Perryopolis.
Mark was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, a former employee at Tristate Electric, former member of the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, member of the Perryopolis Sons & Daughters of Italy, and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Matthew Rock and fiancee Sarah Turner of Star Junction; maternal grandfather, Glenn Lerda; nephews, Matthew and Jason Rock; niece, Hayden Ferrari; uncle and aunt, Mike and Tami Rock, who were also his godparents; aunt, Sherry Rock; uncle and aunt, Glennie and EG Lerda; his fiancee’s children, DJ and Randi, with whom he shared a home with up to his death; and his beloved pet dog, Batman.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Dolores Rock; maternal grandmother, Dolores Lerda; uncle Dave Rock; and fiancee, Leanne Renne Lint.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 29, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS, LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515, followed immediately by Prayers of Transfer at 9:30 in the funeral home and a Funeral Mass at 10 in St. John The Baptist R.C. Church. Interment will take place in Mt. Washington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made, in memory of Mark Jared Rock, to a memorial fund that is being established to assist others with bariatric-related care. Contributions may be sent to Leslie Chalfant, 645 Cemetery Road, Perryopolis, PA 15473, or emailed to lesliechalfant@gmail.com. Condolences are being accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
