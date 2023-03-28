Mark Jones, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Monday, March 20, 2023, at his home in South Carolina after years of suffering several illnesses. He was born April 13, 1960.
Mark spent many years as a Ford Technician. Some of his favorite hobbies included:working on projects around the house, golfing and playing cards. Above all, Mark loved spending time with family and often reminisced of the mischief he and his siblings got themselves into as kids.
Mark will be lovingly missed by his family wife, Mary (Mimi) Jones; children, Amanda Jones of Elizabeth City, N.C., Mark Jones (Sharon) of New Kensington, step-sons, Matt Shaffer and girlfriend, Gillian Rickner who was Mark’s special Angel, Mark Shaffer (Amanda) of Morgantown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Josiah Jones, Ciera Jones, Paige Jones, Ryan Jones, Saphira Jones, Maverick Shaffer and Sophie Shaffer; sisters, Joyce Rupert (Les) of Dunbar, Anna Mae Swope (Robert) of Lemont Furnace; brothers, Thomas Jones of Uniontown, Clarence Jones (Cindy) of Uniontown, Keith Jones of Laurel, Md. and Ronald Jones (Michele) of Hopewell; many nieces and nephews, step-brothers and step- sisters.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Rosella Silbaugh; step- father, James Silbaugh; his father, Thomas Jones; step-mother Thelma Jones; sister, Brenda Jones Wills; sisters-in- law, Janice Jones, Barb Jones and Donna Jones, and his fur baby Brutus.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
