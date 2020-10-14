Smithfield
Mark "Moose" Migyanko, 60, of Smithfield, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born October 29, 1959, in Uniontown, a son of the late Alex and Anna A. Andrews Migyanko.
Moose was the Georges Township supervisor for the past 27 years and had worked for the township for over 40 years. He had a love of classic cars, especially his '57 Chevy BelAir, which he was restoring, as well as his grandfather's '36 Farmall Tractor F-12. He was an avid hunter and was a member of the Amend Gun Club and Hutchinson Gun Club. He was also a member of The Holy Trinity Orthodox Church.
Besides his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brothers, Frank and Andrew Migyanko.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Debbie L. Howell Migyanko; his daughter, Trisha Migyanko; brother, David Migyanko and his wife Karen; mother-in-law, Loretta Howell; also survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and their families.
Family and friends will be received at the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, October 14 and 15. A Parastas Service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
Visitation will continue on Friday until 9:30 a.m. when a Prayer Service will be held, immediately followed by a Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church at 10 a.m. with The Very Rev. Father Vitaly Dudkin officiating. Interment in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church Cemetery. www.dearthfh.com.
