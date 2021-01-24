Hopwood
Mark R. Jeffries Sr., 62, of Hopwood, passed Monday, January 18, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. Born July 23, 1958, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Thurman W. and Dorothy V. Hall Jeffries; beloved husband of 21 years to Gina Palmer Jeffries; father of Mark R. (Stephanie) Jeffries Jr. of Cardale and the late Christine Marie Jeffries; grandfather of Cameron and Devin Drake; his half-sister, the late Betty Lohr; a niece Stephanie Lohr-Johnson; and several cousins also survive him.
He was a retired steelworker with US Steel, and was an avid antique radio collector and restorer.
Until we meet again BBLY!
Services are private. The family wishes to thank the staff at Ruby Hospital 10 Southeast for the comfort and care given him.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to West Virginia University Cancer Institute Comfort Fund in his memory.
Announcement by STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
