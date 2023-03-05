Grindstone
Mark R. "Wolfie" Wolfe, 66, of Grindstone, passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.
Family and friends will be received from 10 until the 11 a.m. memorial service Saturday, March 11, in Fairview United Methodist Church, 542 Laureldale Road, Grindstone, PA 15442, with Mark's niece, the Reverend Laura Blank, officiating.
See full obituary at www.skirpanfuneralhome.com.
