Uniontown
Mark S. Melchek, 70, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, in Bella Health Care. He was born April 28, 1952, in Morgantown, W.Va., a son of the late Stanley Melchek and Mary Powroznik Melchek.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Melchek.
Mark was a 1972 graduate of Uniontown High School. He previously worked for E. W. Bowman, GNH Trucking and Nemacolin Woodlands.
Left to cherish Mark's memory are his sister-in-law, Pamela Melchek; and nieces, Nicole Benjamin (Cora and Myles) of Long Island, N.Y., and Rebecca Lilley (Dominick) of Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
In accordance with Mark's wishes, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.
