Chalk Hill
Mark Steven Krueger, 62, of Chalk Hill, passed away peacefully and with joy Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born March 9, 1958, in Oshkosh, Wisc., a son of Audrey Poeschl Krueger and the late Ewald K. Krueger.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, James John Krueger.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Lisa Castillo of Chalk Hill and her son, Kevin Castillo; beloved niece Rachel Tissue (Andrew) of Ohiopyle and their children, Anna, Andrew and Lydia; brother David Krueger (Carma) of Ohiopyle and their children, Joshua, Rebecca, Michael, Michaela and Sarah Rugela (John).
He was a member of Cherry Tree Alliance Church, where he had been an elder for a number of years. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a BS degree in Engineering. He attended North Western University in Evanston, Ill.
Mark had been employed at Union Switch and Signal and Med Rad in Pittsburgh. He was also a member of the Adjunct Faculty at Cal U in Engineering and Technology.
A memorial celebration will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, November 20, in Cherry Tree Alliance Church, with pastor David Goodwin officiating the service.
Arrangements by the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD.
In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Mark's memory to Cherry Tree Alliance Church, 640 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com.
