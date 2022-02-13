California
Marla J. Logan, 52, of California, died unexpectedly, of natural causes on Saturday, February 5, 2022.
She was born Sunday, December 28, 1969, in Apple Valley, Calif., a daughter of the late Lawrence and Virginia Crane Logan.
In addition to her parents, Marla was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Mark Setticase.
Left to cherish her memory are six children, Amanda Stasko of Richeyville, Shelley Parsons of Roscoe, Mariah Parsons of Carmichaels, Adam Logan of Washington, Vince Parsons, Jr. of Amarillo, Tex., and Issac Parsons of Jacksonville, N.C.; siblings, Luana Setticase, Larry Logan, Mavis Chapman all of Comfort, Tex., Laurie Logan of Las Vegas, N.V., and Gail Logan of Spokane, Wash.; also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Chole, Alexis, Isabella, Chelsie, Avalynn, Brantley, Adam Jr., Mazie, Freya and Elliott.
As per Marla's request there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, Supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA.
To sign the register book or leave condolences please visit mariscottifuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.