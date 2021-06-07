Fairchance
Marlene Carol Bricker Dice, 79, of Fairchance, passed away June 4, 2021, at the Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. She was born in Fairchance, March 12, 1942, a daughter of Herbert and Myrtle Hostetler Bricker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Dice Jr.; siblings, Norma Jean Bricker, Edna Abel, Betty Ansell, Edward Bricker, Fred Bricker.
Marlene is survived by her children, Pamela Hartman and her husband William of Fairchance, Bobby D. Dice of Masontown; several grandchildren; brother, Ronald Bricker and his wife Mary of Masontown; numerous nieces and nephews.
Marlene's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Marcie Goisse and the staff at Montgomery Medical, Aggie Home Care, the staff of UPMC, Pastor Dale Gillespie and sister Vicki for the outstanding care given to Marlene during her illness.
Marlene's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Fairchance, where her funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Dale Gillespie officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Smithfield.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.