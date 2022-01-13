Fairchance
Marlene Ellsworth, 71, of Fairchance, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
She was born April 3, 1950, in Fairchance, a daughter of the late Robert "Boney" Ellsworth and Elizabeth Cecilia Hovanec Ellsworth.
Surviving are her siblings, Bob Ellsworth, Karen Harris, Mary Ellsworth, George Ellsworth, Bruce Ellsworth, Allen and Bobbie Jo Ellsworth, Mark and Paula Ellsworth; and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her twin sister, Charlene Ellsworth; and sisters-in-law, Jean Ellsworth and Trudy Ellsworth.
Marlene was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church in Fairchance.
She loved horses and horseback riding and she loved her dogs.
Marlene also loved Gettysburg, and was a Civil War reenactor.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, January 13, and until 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 14, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Her Funeral Mass follows at 11 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with the Rev. Douglas E. Dorula as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
