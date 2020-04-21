Hopwood
Marlene Joyce Jacobs Dickinson, 79, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born September 26, 1940, in Uniontown. Preceding her in death were her husband, Ronald Duane Dickinson; and parents Albert Jacobs Sr. and Mary Leslie Jacobs.
Marlene was a loving mother, grandmother and sister, who will be missed by her family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Dickinson and husband Ronald Lovelace of Uniontown, and Joy Lynn Atchley of Florida; two grandsons, Lawrence "Larry" Dorvinen III of Brownsville, and John Albert "JP" Pilla and wife Randi of Ohio; a brother, John Jacobs and wife Carol of Florida; three sisters, Dolores Morgan and husband Merle, Peggy Jacobs and Cheryl Williams, all of Uniontown; a son-in-law, John Pilla of Ohio; and a niece, Chanda Martin of Virginia.
Due to the state restrictions limiting public gatherings, a private service will be held this morning for the immediate family followed by a committal service and burial at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.