West Brownsville
Marlene Kay Temar Yarnevich, 76, of West Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, peacefully, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on April 23, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Steve and Margaret Geletei Temar of West Brownsville.
She retired after 38 years of teaching at Cleveland Public Schools, Brownsville Catholic, Upward Bound Program at California University, and Brownsville Area School District.
Her hobbies were crafts, reading and going to the casino with her husband Paul. She was a member of the West Brownsville Fire Department Auxiliary and the Auxiliary of West Brownsville Legion Post 940.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Yarnevich; her sons, Stephen Yarnevich and wife Kathy of West Brownsville, Kevin Yarnevich and wife Jody of Mechanicsburg; two grandsons, Nicholas and Dylan Yarnevich of Mechanicsburg; sister, Betty Kelly Ryan and husband Patrick of North Royalton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Betty Yarnevich of Fredericktown.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.
A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, in the Historic Church of St. Peter, with the Rev. Fr. Timothy Kruthaupt as celebrant.
Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank WVU Hospice nursing staff for the Exemplary care and compassion that they provided. Words cannot express our gratitude. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
