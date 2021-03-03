Rices Landing
Marlin Jay Hackney Jr., 33, of Rices Landing, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021. He was affectionately referred to as "Jaybird" by his family and friends. He was born August 31, 1987. Jay was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Hackney; and both of his grandfathers.
Jay is survived by his father, Marlin Jay Hackney Sr. of Crucible; his mother, Pamela Tomasky of Uniontown; sisters Marlene "Sis" Hackney of McClellandtown and Rebecca Hackney of Rices Landing; grandmothers Laura Hackney and Margaret Tomasky Sopko; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jay attended Carmichaels High School. He worked as an equipment operator and truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with nieces and nephews and hanging out with friends.
A reception of family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5, in H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, McClellandtown, with a private memorial service immediately following.
