Fairchance
Marlon Bruce Whoolery, 67, of Fairchance, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, as a result of complications from Pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Thursday, September 1, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of Bruce S. and Rose Marie Hutzel Whoolery, of Uniontown.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Stacy Lynn Whoolery Cernuska, of Star Junction.
Marlon was a 1973 graduate of Fairchance-Georges High School and went on to have several successful careers as a coal miner at Dilworth Mine in Crucible; International Representative with United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) in Triangle, Va.; Training Director of Mining Technology & Training Center in Prosperity, and most recently President and CEO of Whoolery Training & Consulting, in Fairchance.
He was an active, proud member of UMWA District #2, Local 1980 and Chair of the UMWA Pensioner Leadership Committee. He was also a member of the Holmes Mine Rescue Association Executive and Guidance Committees, and a former director of the Nationwide Mine Rescue Skills Committee. In 2013, he was inducted into the Washington/Greene Central Labor Council's Labor Hall of Fame for exceptional leadership in the Labor Movement.
His hobbies included fishing, keeping his yard, vehicles and boat immaculate, woodworking and talking with his friends about fishing and sports. Marlon was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan and loved planning what to eat, drink and wear on game days. Marlon was a member of the American Legion, Post 278 in Fairchance, where he enjoyed having a beer or two (probably more) and shoot the breeze with many he considered a friend or simply entertaining.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Penny Wargo Whoolery; the daughters he adored from the moment they were born: Brooke S. Whoolery and her husband, Tony Pelafas of Chicago, Ill., and Brandi M. Whoolery Shaffer, and her husband Skyler, of Hopwood; and brother, Dana L. (Cindy) Whoolery, of Smithfield. Also left to wonder are his furry grand-kitties, Donut and Pickle of Chicago, Ill., and grand-doggies, Thor (affectionately called Big-Boy) and Basil of Hopwood.
Before his death, Marlon requested that visitation and viewing not be permitted. He always found that part of death strange and did not want friends and family to have their last memory of him in a casket. Yet, when challenged, he agreed to a memorial service so that all who loved, admired and enjoyed being with him can have the opportunity to honor him and to say their last goodbyes.
The family will receive loved ones and friends in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, with a memorial service starting at 6 p.m.
If you're looking for the perfect way to remember him in an impactful way, donate in his name for causes he supported in both volunteer time and his wallet: Warrior Coal Strike Fund, P.O. Box 513, Dumfries, VA 22026 or Levi's Pennies From Heaven, www.levispenniesfromheaven.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.