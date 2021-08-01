formerly of
North Union Township
Marlyn E. Lake Catney, 80, of Littleton, Colo., passed away Saturday morning, July 24, 2021.
She was born February 19, 1941, in North Union Township, a daughter of the late Wilbert Lake and Doris Haines Lake.
Marlyn was a graduate of North Union High School in 1958. She went on to marry Robert Regis Catney in 1960. They were blessed with 54 years of marriage. While married, she enjoyed traveling the world, hiking and four-wheel driving in the Colorado mountains she dearly loved.
Working as an executive assistant at an oil and gas company along with other jobs gave her a great deal of satisfaction, but visits by her growing family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren were what she truly cherished. As a devout Catholic, spending time in church gave her a sense of peace.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; and niece Tammy Lake Beazley.
Marlyn is survived by her loving children, son Michael Catney and wife Lisa Catney of Spring, Texas, daughter Michele Stettner and husband Ron Stettner of Littleton; grandchildren Alexandra Stettner, Ross Catney, Michele Catney and husband Thomas McHugh, and Leanna Catney; also three great-grandchildren, Liam Catney, Maya McHugh and Ledger Catney; brother Dale Lake and wife Jody Lake of Layton, Utah; nephews Brian Lake and wife Elizabeth Lak,e and Travis Lake.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday, August 1, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be held in Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
