Uniontown
Maron L. Rose, 70, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, Saturday, June 19, 2021, from complications due to COVID-19. He was born in Bedford, to the late Plummer and Beda Rose; He was also preceded in death by brother Larry "Doug" Rose; and sister-in-law Roberta Rose.
Maron is survived by his children, Annamarie Rose and husband Michael, Tinalynn Fike and companion Josh, Myron Rose, Arthur Rose and companion Regina; his sister, Vanessa Ceccarelli and husband Charles; and brother Lynn Rose and companion Tammy. Maron is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, who he loved dearly.
He loved antique cars, fishing, drawing and a good cup of coffee with a cigarette. He looked forward to and enjoyed family gatherings along with campfires.
Maron leaves behind his family and friends, who will miss him dearly. He was a very caring person, who would never say no to anyone in need, even the little green men.
Relatives and friends will be received from noon until the 4 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, June 22, in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Donations in Maron's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or www.cancer.org.
The family would like to thank Uniontown Healthcare & Rehab and its staff. I was glad he was able to make you smile on our tough days. Thank you all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.