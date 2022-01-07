Edenborn
Marquita Richelle Harrison, 38, of Edenborn, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, January 1, 2022.
She was born July 29, 1983, in Uniontown, the daughter of Gary Harrison and the late Marcella Reed. She was raised by Michelle Reed and Calvin Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Marcellus; siblings, Marlisa, Jarrod, Janell, Jamia, Janay, Duane, and Dionne; grandmothers, Yvonne, Betty, and Jean; grandfather, Ozia; her son’s father, Chucky; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297. E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 9th, and at 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Monday, January 10th. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted via www.lantzfh.com
