Uniontown
Marrissa Dawn Dennison, born in Uniontown October 4, 1993, a daughter of Tammy L. Jackson of Uniontown and Gregory W. Martin of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly, December 25, 2020.
Surviving are her husband, Robert “RJ” Stimmell Jr.; her five children, Mattison, Armoni, Neveah, Colton (Robert III) and Lillyonna; her mother and father; sisters, Trista and husband William, Connellsville and Jonalynn and Mercedes of Uniontown; brother, Scott of Merrittstown; grandfather, Edgar Dennison of Markleysburg; various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; her in-laws, Bobby, Kim and Ashley.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Beverly J. Dennison; aunt, Tina M. Dennison Fisher; grandfather, Charles W. Crossland; and grandmother, Peggy J. Martin.
Marrissa dearly loved her children and her cats and was a very kind and loving person. She will be sadly missed and loved by her husband RJ and everyone she came in contact with. Fly high with the angels Rissa, you will never be forgotten by your husband and will always be loved by everyone.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 3. The Funeral Service will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating.
Interment in Thomas Cemetery, Markleysburg.
