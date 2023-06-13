Uniontown
Marsha J. Friedhof McNemar, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born April 18, 1956, in Charleroi, a daughter of the late Joseph G. Friedhof and Lois Ellis Friedhof.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Stella G. McNemar.
Marsha was a graduate of ICS. She was a member of Love Outreach Church, volunteered at the Outcrop Food Pantry and was a member of Harvest Aires vocal group.
Left to cherish Marsha’s memory are her husband, William E. McNemar; sisters, Pastor Margaret Jo “Maggie” Friedhof of Uniontown and Lois Friedhof of Uniontown; and sister-in-law, Tammy Dailey of Smithfield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Marsha’s life, Thursday, June 15, with Pastor Maggie Friedhof officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
