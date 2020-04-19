Point Marion
Marsha Lee Bowers Ducoff, 79, of Dallas, Texas, and formerly of Point Marion, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, in Dallas. Born in Uniontown on September 7, 1940, she was the eldest child of Rowena Fullmer and Frank L. Bowers, Jr.
Marsha was raised in Point Marion, where her heart remained throughout her life. She graduated in 1958 from Point Marion High School, where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen. Marsha then attended West Virginia University and graduated from West Virginia Business College. Upon graduation, she worked as a medical secretary at the University Hospital. In 1965, she moved to Houston, Texas, where she met her future husband, Ed Ducoff. They moved to Dallas and married in November of 1970.
Marsha was an avid and highly knowledgeable sports fan who closely followed her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She was a bona fide foodie and an excellent cook.
Surviving are her husband of 49 years, Ed Ducoff; and their son, David, who was the light of her life. Also surviving are her sibling and their spouses, F.L. and Bonnie Bowers, Mark and Gloria Bowers, Beverly and Jim Ritchie, all of Point Marion, Fran Mangold of Masontown and Brent and Sandy Bowers of LaBelle and their families.
Private graveside services for her family will be held with interment in the family plot in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion. Local arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.
Memorials may be offered to the Point Marion Christian Church, 432 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
