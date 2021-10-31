Clarksville
Marsha Lee Pataski, 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
She was born on January 28, 1952 in Waynesburg, daughter of the late William and Virginia Mickaloff Pataski
Marsha was a member of The St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Carmichaels.
Marsha was the Pillar of the family and one of the greatest people that you would ever meet. She loved her family more than you could imagine. Marsha would always put others first, and this world will be slightly more gray now that she is gone. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. We all love you.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Pataski.
Marsha is survived by her son Joseph Pataski and his wife Renee of Grindstone; two grandchildren, Samuel and Seann Pataski; Sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma Hickman of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jenny Pataski and husband Michael Sosnak of Low Hill, and Kathy Scarsellato and husband Dan of Clarksville; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great -nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 31st, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday, November 1st, where a Funeral Service will be held with The Rev. Fr. Sasha Nedic Officiating.
Interment will follow in Horn Cemetery - Marianna.
