Martha A. Mego, 85, of Lemont Furnace, passed on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.
Born February 19, 1937, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Floyd J. and Sadie Mullens Morrison.
Beloved wife of the late Paul C. Mego; mother of Jodi Mego and her longtime companion Duane; grandmother of Duane and John Phelan; and sister of Mildred Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Dean.
Martha was a retired teacher at Laurel Highlands High School.
Visitation in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
