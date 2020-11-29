Merritstown
Martha Ann duPont Gallaher, 93, of Merrittstown, passed away November 21, 2020, at Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. She was born October 16, 1927, in Royal, a daughter of Charles and Florence Simms duPont.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth T. Gallaher.
Martha was a military wife and lived in various countries, including Japan, Philippines, Germany and various locations within the United States.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth Gallaher, Charles Gallaher and his wife Twyla; grandchildren, twins, Charles Kenneth Gallaher and Hunter Michael Gallaher; sister, Florence Thomas; sister-in-law, Francis duPont; numerous nieces and nephews.
In honoring Martha's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. has been entrusted with Martha's professional funeral arrangements.
condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
