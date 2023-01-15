formerly of California
Martha Ann Gregg, 91, formally of California, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at TLC Adult Care Center, in West Newton.
She was born June 7, 1931, in Brownsville, the daughter of Walter Carl and Margaret C. Miller Fletcher.
In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Layton Gregg; and a sister, Judy Costello.
Martha was a member of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Romana Catholic Church in California, and was active in the California Historical Society.
She loved reading and spending quality time with her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Robyn Marie Arner and husband, James, of Slippery Rock and Stacey Ann Burnett and husband, Robert, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Patrick, Katie, Gregg and Theresa; and four great-grandchildren.
The family is planning a private memorial service at a later date.
Martha's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
