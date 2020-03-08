Lemont Furnace
Martha Ann Novacheck Flight, 80, of Lemont Furnace, died Friday, February 28, 2020, in McClellandtown. She was born October 23, 1939, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Louis and Marie Kasper Novacheck. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Flight; and her brother, Louis Anthony Novacheck Jr.
Martha was a private home caregiver for many years as well as a wonderful daughter, mother and grandmother. She was rarely seen without her unforgettable smile, and enjoyed spending time with her family, who loved her dearly.
She was Catholic by faith.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Michelle Shimko, Kimberly Flight and loving companion Douglas Maddas, and Christina Kozak and loving companion Rodney Lambert, with whom she made her home; grandchildren Cheyenne Sage, Colton Sage and Nicolas Zagata; and great-granddaughter Nikita Zagata.
Her family would like to thank her caregivers and nursing staff of Laurel Ridge Nursing Home and also the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.
The family will receive friends to celebrate Martha's life from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, followed by inurnment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hopwood.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
