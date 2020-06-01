formerly of Allison #2
Martha D. Kovach Gadish, 82, formerly of Allison #2, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Generations Elder Care, Uniontown.
She was born July 23, 1937, in Smithton. She was a member of St. Francis Assisi Parish in Footedale.
Martha loved to cook and bake for everyone, especially her grandchildren. She was famous for her cabbage rolls and tons of goodies. Martha worked at Jerry's Catering Service for over 40 years.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Edward Gadish and wife Robin of Merrittstown. Also left to admire Martha's memory are her grandchildren, Jason Gadish and wife Tara, Lauren Donkers and husband Justin; four great-grandchildren, Gavin and Landon Gadish, Conner and Owen Donkers; sisters, Dorothy Kirk, Elizabeth Alworth, Josephine Voytek, Stella Carpenter, Mary Czura, Helen Fialko and Patricia Samol; and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, Edward Gadish; her parents, John and Rose Coltus Kovach; sisters, Rose Gadish and Anna Gall; brothers, David, John, Albert and Alex.
Martha's family would like to extend their gratitude to Ada Kovach, Pat, and a special sister-in-law, Masie Kovach for their kindness and caregiving above and beyond while at Generations. Also to all the girls (Staff) who called her Aunt Martha or Grandma. They tended to her daily needs. Martha suffered from Alzheimer's.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday until 11 a.m. when a Blessing Service will be held with the Rev. Father William Berkey officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.dearthfh.com
