Houston
Martha E. Dean, 90, of Houston, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Dean was born December 31, 1929, in Washington.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Alexander and Marie Jackson Rose; two sisters, Anna Rose Poindexter and Joyce Annett Rose; and two brothers, William A. Rose and Andrew J. Rose.
Mrs. Dean was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Prayer Band, Usher Board, several committees, and annual day organizations.
She had also volunteered for many years at the Washington Christian Outreach and was a former Observer-Reporter newspaper carrier. She loved bowling and was a member of both the Sunday Night Pin Busters and Lucky Six bowling leagues.
She was married to Lee Edward Dean for 65 years. They were the parents to daughter Lee Annett (Dean) Prysock; and sons James E. Dean Sr. of Washington, Charles Harris (Mary) of Brownsville and the Rev. Walter Maurice Myers (Andrea) of Atlanta, Ga., and a son who died at birth.
She also leaves behind to cherish her memory grandchildren David L. Dean of Houston, Natasha C. Thrasher of Pittsburgh, Dietta Spinks of Washington, Kimberly A. Prysock-Winters of Houston, Camille Dean of Washington, James E. Dean Jr. of Washington, Amy Bricker of Brownsville and Michael North of Strabane; great-grandchildren Cameron Winters, Ebony Dean, Jeremiah Hardy, Isaiah Dean, Theresa Thrasher, Joseph Thrasher, Darius Spinks, Desmond Spinks, Devon Adams, Kirstie North, Jasmine Harris and Wanya Harris; a great-great-granddaughter, Sarayah Dean; a loving niece, Rose Woods of Washington; a great-nephew, Larry Woods Jr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, July 29, in New Dominion Birth Kingdom Ministries, 240 N. Lincoln Street, Washington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through http://www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.