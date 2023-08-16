Brownsville
Martha E. Rutherford Cramer Lambert, 88, of Brownsville, passed away peacefully on Monday August 14, 2023.
Born March 21, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James and Minnie Huffman Rutherford.
Mrs. Lambert attended Allison Christian Church and was a member of the Republic Senior Center.
She drove school buses for Brownsville Bus Line for over 30 years. She was an avid bingo player and jigsaw puzzle builder.
Surviving to cherish her memory are sons, Chris D. Cramer of Moon Township and James D. Cramer of Ephrata; daughters, Gloria L. (Roger) Lighthall of Glenville and Brenda S. (Charles Harn) Cramer of East Millsboro; her grandchildren: Ryan, Jeremy and Derek Lighthall, and Ashley and Alyssa Harn; great-grandchildren: Christopher and Mark Cramer, Ty, Jeremy, Allyssa, Lacey and Mason Lighthall, Elias, Simon, and Tatum Vernon; her brother, Jesse (Mary Lee) Rutherford; sister, Linda (Rick) Kimmeth; and sisters-in-law, Eleanor Sharp and Margie Rutherford.
In addition to her parents, Martha is preceded in death by her first husband, James D. Cramer Jr.; second husband, Donald L. Lambert; her grandson, Mark B. Cramer Sr.; her brothers, James, Christopher and Robert; and sisters, Verna and Norma Jean.
Friends and family will be received at the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, August 18th, 2023, at which time funeral services will begin with Pastor Frank Philpott officiating. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Martha's name.
Online condolences to the family may be made at novakfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.