Filbert
Martha Ethel Woods, 86, of Filbert, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022. Martha was born June 17, 1936, in Filbert, to parents Ralph and Doris Early. She grew up in Orient, and after graduating from high school, resided in New York City, where she started her family before returning to Pennsylvania.
Martha earned a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from California University of Pennsylvania. She started her beloved career in social work at Fayette County Children and Youth Services, where she was consistently promoted. She also held caseworker positions at the Department of Human Services and at the Private Industry Council - a non-profit that operates employment, education, and training programs to dislocated and economically disadvantaged individuals. Martha loved helping people, and she was dedicated to improving the quality of life and preserving the dignity and respect of those she served. She had many successes throughout her storied career.
Martha was well known among family and friends as intelligent, kind, generous, funny, and thoughtful. Her family referred to her as the unofficial “Jeopardy” champion; she referred to Alex Trebek as her boyfriend. She had vast general knowledge and she loved crosswords, trivia, and game shows.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake Woods, Jr.; her son, Kenneth Moody; her daughter-in-law, Monica Cherban; her granddaughter, Schakina Perkins-Moody; and her siblings, Melvet Moody, Ralph Early, and Gloria Wilson.
Martha is survived by her children, Michael Moody, Doris “Dee Dee” Woods (John Hinderliter), William Moody; daughter-in-law, Nenita Moody; grandchildren, Tyion Stanley (Caridad), Michael Stanley (Lisa), Maurice Stanley (Jen Thomas), Nathaniel Cherban, Amy Lynn Cherban, William Moody, Jr., Orlando Johnson; great-grandchildren, Tessa Stanley, Emoni Stanley, and Stori Stanley; and several siblings, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the University of Pittsburgh Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center (ADRC), in memory of Martha Ethel Woods, at https://securelb.imodules.com/s/1729/18/form-giving.aspx?sid=1729&gid=2&pgid=785&cid=1615&dids=13075&sort=1&bledit=1 Cards and condolences may be sent to Doris Woods / Michael Moody, P.O. Box 77, Fairbank, PA 15435).
Public visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Following the visitation, a brief funeral service will be held from 6 to approximately 6:30.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
