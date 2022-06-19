Markleysburg
Martha Faye Wilson Frazee, 76, of Markleysburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 16, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Martha was born April 18, 1946, in Markleysburg.
Martha was devoted to her faith and her family. She was a life-long member of the Gospel Center Church in Markleysburg, where she participated in many church activities. She served as a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school director, assistant treasurer and started a Clothing & More giveaway that has lasted many years. She was known for her giving heart and donated much of her time helping others. Martha was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Ethel Wilson; her husband, Fred Frazee; son, Michael Frazee; sisters, Doris Ann Humbert (Ron), Ruth Frazee (Clyde); brothers, Jesse Wilson, William Wilson (Shirley); a daughter-in-law, Jenny Lea Marks Frazee; and great-grandson, Zekke P. Frazee.
She is survived by her sons, Brian (Lori) Frazee, and Jeffrey (Deanna) Frazee; daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Uphold; grandchildren, Justin (Abigail) Frazee, Jessilyn (Michael) Holp, Kaitlyn (Brian) Jenkins, Zane (and friend Peighton) Frazee, Garrett Uphold and Alexa Uphold; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Audrey and Layna Holp, Izze, Callen, Pippy and Penn Frazee, Leah and Lilah Jenkins; brother, Eugene (Patricia) Wilson; sister, Delores Thomas; sister-in-law, Wilma Wilson; special niece, Darlene Adams; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Sunday, June 19, in Gospel Center Church, with the Reverend Martin Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery, Markleysburg.
